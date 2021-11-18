RTÉ announce a whopper line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have announced their full Late Late Show line-up for tomorrow night, and by the sounds of it, we're in for an emotional rollercoaster.

Vicky Phelan will join Ryan to talk about her decision to stop her chemotherapy treatment and look ahead to Christmas at home with her family.

Following the success of last year’s Toy Show Appeal, which raised €6.6m for Irish charities, Ryan will catch up with some of the over 600,000 people whose lives have been changed thanks to the generosity of Toy Show viewers.

On the day of the release of his new album ‘Flying Into Mystery’, Christy Moore will drop by to chat with Ryan fresh from winning his award his Life Time Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards earlier this week and will play an exclusive selection of songs from the new record.

Comedian and impressionist Mario Rosenstock will bring a wide array of hilarious characters to The Late Late Show this Friday night.

Viewers can also look forward to an incredible musical tribute to the legend that is, the great Freddie Mercury, thirty years after the Queen frontman passed away.

And as audience applications close at midnight on Friday night for the Toy Show studio audience, they have two golden tickets to give away as part of our incredible viewer prize!

All of this and more on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, Friday, November 19 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.