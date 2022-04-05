RTÉ 2FM star Doireann Garrihy splits from long-term boyfriend

After three years of dating, Doireann Garrihhy and her boyfriend ended their long-term relationship.

Doireann, a radio host also known for her hilarious impressions of other social media influencers, announced the news of her break-up with Paddy Wilson while talking on the latest episode of her podcast. The episode featured Michael Bublé.

On The Laughs of our Lives podcast Doireann told Bublé, “I am 30 next month, I am recently out of a relationship. What would your advice be to me hurtling into the thirties?". With Michael being almost two decades her senior, he gave her some very sound advice.

The Canadian singer told her to “be in this moment”. The 46-year-old told her, “Enjoy and be grateful for the health of your family, for your beautiful life, for the love that you are bringing into the world. Because obviously so many people watch you and listen to you and you are bringing so much joy”.

His advice didn’t stop there as he told the 29-year-old to “enjoy every second of it”.

He went on to explain how time is on her side and that “everything is going to get better, even when you feel like it could never get better, it is going to get better”. We love that piece of advice!

Credit: Instagram

Michael jokingly asked if his advice was “too much” for her to hear right now, to which the radio presenter answered, “I am just trying to stay professional and not well up”, before thanking him for his advice and moving onto the next topic of conversation.

Garrihy moved in with Wilson to a residence in North Dublin in March 2020 before the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. The pair had been dating since 2019 but did not share their relationship publicly for quite some time after.

Paddy is an account manager for Event Fuel, this led to the two meeting at Electric Picnic, Doireann told EVOKE in 2020.