Rozanna Purcell announces engagement to partner Zach Desmond

Rozanna Purcell is officially a fiancée!

The Irish model has announced that she is engaged to her longtime love Zach Desmond.

Last night, Rozanna chose to take to Instagram to share the wonderful news. The 32-year-old posted several snaps of herself and Zach at the Cliffs of Moher at sunset, as Rozanna shows off her beautiful engagement ring.

“we’re engaged,” Rozanna gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I would like to remind everyone I broke my ring finger this year and that’s why it’s deformed,” she joked. “these rings may need to be cut off cause they squeezed on!”

Many of Rozanna’s fellow Irish celebs have since taken to the comments section of her post to express their well-wishes.

“Congrats x,” replied former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“Huge congratulations to you both xx,” exclaimed The Saturdays singer Una Healy.

Credit: Rozanna Purcell Instagram

“Ah Roz!!!!!!!! A huge congratulations to you both. Very exciting!!!! Xxxxxx,” added TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

Rozanna and Zach first met in 2016, when a mutual friend set the two of them up on a blind date at a festival.

“As all great relationships happen, Zach and I met through mutual friends," Rozanna revealed in a previous interview.

Credit: Rozanna Purcell Instagram

“One of my really close friends was one of his really close friends and they figured we would make a really good couple,” she explained. “We actually didn't get along the first time we met because we realised what our friends were trying to do and it made it really awkward!”

Thankfully, after a more successful second date, Rozanna and Zach entered into a relationship. The pair of them later confirmed their romance in September of that same year, as they were spotted together at Electric Picnic.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement news!