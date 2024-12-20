Roxy Horner announces engagement to partner Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are officially engaged!

In recent weeks, Bad Education star Jack and model Roxy have been facing rumours of an engagement, after Roxy was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Now, one year after giving birth to their first child Elsie, Roxy has confirmed that she will be tying the knot with Jack in the near future!

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage taken throughout November and December.

Amongst sweet clips of her daughter Elsie, whom the couple welcomed in September of last year, Roxy also included several glimpses into Jack’s proposal to her.

The comedian chose a festive route to propose to his partner of four years, as he got down on one knee surrounded by Christmas trees and candles.

“How could I fit in a whole year of highlights in one video?” Roxy gushed in her caption.

“Here is a snippet of the last 2 magical months of 2024, feeling utterly blessed,” she added.

Credit: Roxy Horner / Instagram

On her Instagram stories, Roxy also addressed Jack as her husband-to-be for the very first time, as she shared a throwback image of him in hospital at the time of Elsie's birth.

“Best fiancé in the world,” Roxy penned beside the photo.

Following her heartwarming announcement, many of Roxy’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Omg a very big congratulations to you, so happy for your next chapter. Xxx,” one fan replied.

“Lovely news, congratulations! Xx,” another responded.

“Congratulations to you and Jack,” a third fan added.

Earlier this year, Roxy spoke to The Standard about how she has been finding motherhood so far.

“I love being a mum, I’ve always wanted to be a mum so I’m very happy and she’s happy,” she detailed at the time.

Referring to her little one, Roxy added: “She’s great, she’s absolutely wonderful. You feel like you get into a little routine and you’ve nailed it then all of a sudden they change their routine and it’s difficult again, but it’s amazing."