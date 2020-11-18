Rosanna Davison’s twins have arrived!

A huge congratulations to Rosanna Davison and husband, Wes Quirke, on the birth of their gorgeous twin boys!

The former Miss World gave birth to two boys this morning. Their names are Hugo and Oscar which we think are just adorable.

"Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love," Rosanna wrote this afternoon in her announcement post.

"Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true. We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support," the now mum-of-three added.

Anyone following along with Rosanna and Wes’s fertility journey knows that this has been a long-awaited moment. In a heart-wrenching Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, she told followers of her struggles with ‘fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate’. She was told she may never be able to carry her own child to due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, despite numerous medical treatments. She called the pregnancy with twins a ‘complete chance’ and an ‘absolute dream come true’ for both herself and Wes.

She describes the doctor’s confusion at the twins’ conception, and how no explanation has been put forward, except that it is ‘one of life’s mysteries’.

Rosanna speculates that, because of lockdown, she was far more physically relaxed than she had been for years, ‘despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world’, and that perhaps the slower pace of life made the difference this time. She reminded people that ‘fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope.’

The couple already have a daughter, Sophia Rose Quirke, who turned one this November. Rosanna said in a recent Instagram post that she was making lots of special memories with her before her new baby brothers arrive, including Wes teaching Sophia how to walk.

Rosanna (36) and Wes (36) have been together since 2006 when they met in Leopardstown’s Club 92. They got engaged while in Mauritius in 2013 and held their lavish wedding in the Atzaro hotel and Spa in Ibiza in June.

Well-wishers have flocked to the couple’s recent Instagram post about the twin’s arrival, showing how Rosanna and Wes’s fertility struggles helped other mothers feel less alone and more hopeful.