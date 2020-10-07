Rosanna Davison shows off her twins’ nursery and we love the theme

Rosanna Davison unveils her new nursery as she prepares to give birth to her miracle twin boys.

The former Miss World winner posted a series of images to her Instagram account yesterday evening, to showcase the new space which she’s created for her little babies to enjoy, ahead of her due date next month.

From the very first photo, it’s clear that Rosanna has picked a theme and we couldn’t be more in love. With the amount of stars, moons, planets and rocket ships scattered about the nursery, it’s safe to say she’s gone with a space theme.

“The nursery for our twin boys is pretty much ready and we had a bit of fun with the outer space theme!” the 36-year-old mum wrote in the caption.

Rosanna chose a set of white and oak cots for her twins, and a matching changing table, all from the brand mamas & papas. The mum-to-be has created an elaborate 3D space themed feature wall, painted dark blue with two wall lights attached, to hang over each bed.

The adorable theme continues throughout the room, with the mobile hanging over the changing table, which has little clouds, rockets and stars hanging from it. Rosanna picked this up from amazon, along with a lovely little wall-hanging bookshelf in the shape of a spaceship.

The expecting mum seems to be extra prepared, with her rocking nursing chair from the brand babylo, all ready to go with it’s matching footstool, a furry grey throw from Next, and a couple of star and moon cushions.

What makes this space so special are all the little details — from the lava lamp to the novelty lights, bring them all together and they create such a warm and welcoming little room, perfect for Rosanna’s miracle twins.

With her due date fast approaching, Rosanna also gave us an update from her latest scan yesterday, on her Instagram Stories. "Just home from my scan… Got nearly 6lbs pf babies in there! Both boys are growing evenly and weigh just under 3lbs each which is v reassuring," Rosanna wrote.