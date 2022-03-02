Rosanna Davison reaches out to former Ukrainian surrogate

Former Miss World winner Rosanna Davison has reached out to her daughter’s surrogate mother, amid the ongoing terrors taking place in Ukraine.

After 14 heartbreaking miscarriages, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed the birth of their first child in November 2019, a beautiful baby girl who was born via gestational surrogate in Ukraine, the country which was brutally invaded last week.

Taking to her social media pages, Rosanna has been actively sharing ways in which people can offer their support to those suffering on the ground in Ukraine, as she herself offered up her own home.

Credit: instagram.com/rosanna_davison

On Instagram Stories this morning, the mum-of-three stated that she’s reached out to her surrogate in Ukraine, offering for her and her family to come and stay with Rosanna in Ireland if they can.

Re-sharing an article which talks about Irish families hoping to bring Ukrainian surrogate mothers to Ireland, Rosanna said, “This is great,” adding, “I’ve also invited our Ukrainian surrogate to come to Ireland and live with us.”

Mere days before Vladimir Puton ordered the horrific attack on Ukraine, Rosanna shared a photo marking three years since her egg retrieval procedure in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

In the selfie Rosanna’s stomach is bloated and bruised from the hormone injections she had to take. “It was one of the only photos I took of the whole ovarian stimulation process, which took about ten days in total, because I was so worried that it wouldn’t work. Smiling here but inside I was petrified!” she confessed.

Opening up about the whole surrogacy experience, Rosanna said, “I still struggle with guilt that I couldn’t give birth to Sophia myself, but looking back, I’m grateful for those few days of discomfort because it was as if I was carrying Sophia in my body in a very palpable way.”

“It’s comforting to think that she was a part of me, that she had been in my body my whole life as a little egg – and as I had been in my mother’s body too, as I was developing in utero. I find that aspect of maternal lineage absolutely incredible.”

“Thoughts are with the parents through surrogacy, the surrogate mothers, their families and all affected by the current situation in Ukraine,” she concluded.