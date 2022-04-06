Rosanna Davison opens up about her struggles with the ‘terrible two’s’

Rosanna Davidson took to Instagram to share how she is dealing with the “terrific/ terrible twos”.

In a very relatable post the mum-of-three shared images of her holding two-year-old Sophia- well at least she was trying to hold her. We can see her struggling to keep the tot in her arms as the little one seems to be throwing a tantrum and does not want to pose for any more photos.

In the caption Rosanna wrote, “Everything I’ve read or been told about the terrific/ terrible twos have, in my experience so far, been true. They’re affectionate, curious little people developing their own sense of identity and independence, saying new words all the time and coming up with the sweetest ideas”.

She describes it as being a “magical age” where they are “ridiculously cute”.

The beauty queen, who was crowned Miss World in 2003, then let all of the truth come out. “But… the tantrums!”, she continued. “All of the big, overwhelming emotions and frustrations with communication that toddlers deal with can lead to a lot of meltdowns, unintelligible words and high-pitched screaming”.

“Throw in jealousy towards her brothers and some days, there are multiple meltdowns in our house. One moment Sophia thinks I’m wonderful and the next, she’s trying to get away from me”.

Davidson brings her caption to a close by saying, “Motherhood has taught me a lot about patience, embracing the chaos, the art of distracting an enraged toddler and just generally seeing the funny side of everything. It’s just another phase in their amazing development”.

With that, she adds, “Do you have a two year old? How are you finding it?!”, before adding a nice reminder for mums who may be struggling, “Parenting toddlers can be challenging (but rewarding) so I think it’s always good to be honest about it to help others”.

Fans rushed to the comments to agree with Rosanna and share their toddler nightmare stories. One wrote, “It’s very challenging but it goes by in the blink of an eye”. A second added, “Oh yes! Twin almost 2 years old and the tantrums have started! It’s a crazy rollercoaster house”.

It’s so nice to see how relatable the lives of celebrities can be once they are as transparent as Rosanna is being here.

Rosanna is mum to two-year-old Sophia and 14-month-old twins, Hugo and Oscar.