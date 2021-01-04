Rosanna Davison writing a memoir about her motherhood journey

The former Miss World winner, Rosanna Davison is writing an uplifting memoir all about her heartbreaking fertility struggles followed by her unexpected journey to motherhood.

After Rosanna struggled with her fertility journey for many years and endured a devastating 14 miscarriages, the 36-year-old finally welcomed the birth of her first child, Sophia, who arrived via gestational surrogate last October, 2019.

Surprising absolutely everyone, including herself, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke then went on to conceive naturally just a few months later, announcing in July 2020 that they were expecting identical twin boys the following November. And so little Hugo and Oscar made them now a wonderful family-of-five.

The model’s famous father, Chris De Burgh explained to The Irish Sun, “I’m sure you know a number of women who are reluctant to talk about miscarriages but it does happen and that’s what makes Rosanna’s story so uplifting. I think Rosanna’s book will help a lot of people.”

“I think just about everybody knows Rosanna’s background in terms of being a mother, she spoke about it in a very personal way about her heartbreak and the journey to surrogacy, including the 14 miscarriages she had. One would be devastating for a woman but 14. I don’t know how Rosanna did it,” Chris wondered.

“She is a remarkable young woman for what she has been through,” the proud dad and granddad gushed, adding, “We were absolutely thrilled when Sophia came home, a year ago to the day. Now these twins. This is a miracle. I think the whole thing is extraordinary.”

Rosanna’s new memoir is to be published by Gill Publishing, and is sure to be a true hit and inspiration for all of her fans.