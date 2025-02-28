Rory McIlroy addresses marriage to Erica Stoll after scrapping divorce

Rory McIlroy has spoken out about his marriage for the first time since deciding not to divorce his wife.

In May of last year, fans of the Northern Irish golfer were shocked when he confirmed that he had filed for a divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017, and they are also parents to their four-year-old daughter Poppy, who was born in August 2020.

However, just one month after the news of their divorce, Rory announced that he was no longer separating from Erica, and that the pair had chosen to continue their marriage.

Now, almost a year on from the surprising turnaround, Rory has opened up about his relationship with Erica.

In an interview during the latest season of Netflix’s golf docuseries Full Swing, the 35-year-old was asked to touch on his near-divorce.

“There's parts of my life that I like to keep as private as possible. Unfortunately, in this line of work that isn't always possible,” he admitted.

Rory then went on to address the state of his marriage to Erica, since their turbulent period.

“Thankfully, everything has worked out for the best and we're happy and moving forward and I can't wait for what lies ahead,” the father-of-one praised.

On May 13 of last year, it was announced that Rory had filed for divorce from his wife of seven years. The golfer’s team stated that he wanted to “ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

Then, speaking to The Guardian last June, Rory confirmed that he was no longer in the process of divorcing Erica.

“There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game,” he stated.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning,” he added at the time.