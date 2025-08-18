Ronan Keating & wife Storm mark 10th wedding anniversary with tributes

Ronan Keating has been celebrating his marriage!

Yesterday (August 17), the Boyzone singer and his wife, Australian TV producer Storm, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, both Ronan and Storm chose to take to social media to pen adorable tributes to each other.

On Storm’s Instagram page, the 43-year-old uploaded several snaps from their life together so far, including one from their wedding day.

“It’s been 15 years now since we first met, and 10 years married… and I still have nothing but pure and utter love for you,” Storm wrote.

“I adore you with all my heart @rokeating and I love us. Even after all these years I still can’t wrap my head around how lucky we are to have found each other in this huge world,” the mother-of-two continued.

“We were always meant to be… in this lifetime, in past lifetimes, and in every lifetime to come. I will find you and I will love you and I will treasure the worlds we create together. Happy anniversary baby, I love you so much!” Storm concluded.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram page, Ronan posted many photos from the past 10 years, including several with their kids – eight-year-old Cooper and six-year-old Coco, as well as Ronan’s two older children, Jack (26) and Missy (24).

“10 years ago today. I married the love of my life. You’ve shown me what it is to love and be loved,” the 48-year-old began.

“We have had some crazy fun adventures along the way and brought two absolute rays of sunshine into this world and watching them grow has been everything. To be honest the time since we met has gone too fast and it scares me that the next 50 years will do the same,” the Picture of You hitmaker penned.

“I want to cherish every sunset with ya Stormy. Always Thinking out loud. My love my life Happy anniversary X,” Ronan added.

Fans of the couple have since been commenting their own congratulations, with one replying: “Beautiful couple, happy anniversary.”

“Happy Anniversary Storm and Ronan,” another responded.