Ronan Keating reveals insight into wife Storm’s health concerns

Ronan Keating has spoken out for the first time about his wife’s recent health issues.

In May of this year, the former Boyzone hitmaker sparked concerns with his fans when he shared an emotional tribute to his wife Storm, writing on Instagram that she was a “warrior” and had a “challenge ahead”.

Then, one month later, Storm returned to social media and noted that she was “doing great and almost 100% back on my feet”, but chose not to divulge her health issue.

Now, several months on from Storm’s recovery, Ronan has revealed the cause of her worrying health concerns.

Speaking to OK!, the 47-year-old – who shares little ones Cooper (7) and Coco (4) with Storm – was asked what his wife’s health issue was.

“Storm’s a superstar and a powerhouse. She had an operation related to the spinal surgery she had three years ago. She had a six-week recovery. She is incredible. She was walking the next day, which blew my mind,” the 47-year-old exclaimed.

“The operation was a success and she’s feeling great. That post was about showing my support for her because all she does is support everybody else, whether it’s the children, my family, her family or the job that I’m doing. I wanted to let her know that I’m there for her,” he explained further.

Ronan then went on to share what’s next for his family, as he detailed: “I’m going to concentrate on making an album, writing music and touring. We’re going to spend some time in Australia with Storm’s family for a few months. We’re going travelling for a while first.”

The Picture of You hitmaker also admitted that the sudden death of his brother Ciarán last July became a “turning point in all of our lives”.

“Storm and I probably pushed ourselves and worked a little too hard this year, so now we can back off from work. We’re assessing life. It has been a very tough 12 months,” Ronan confessed.