Ronan Keating posts tearful birthday tribute to daughter Missy

Ronan Keating has shared an emotional birthday tribute to his daughter Missy, after visiting her in New York.

Missy, who turned 23 yesterday, chose to move to New York City a few months ago. Last week, it was confirmed that Ronan and his wife Storm had taken a trip to New York for Valentine’s Day, and the couple have now shared a glimpse of their brief time with Missy.

Last night, Ronan – who is also a proud dad to Jack (24), Ali (18), Cooper (6) and Coco (3) – took to his Instagram account to post a bittersweet snap of Missy hugging her stepmum.

“Always hard to say goodbye. I’m not crying you’re crying,” the Boyzone singer teased at the beginning of his caption.

“Well Most importantly Happy Birthday my brilliant daughter. Love you so much moo. You are such a bloody brave strong woman,” he penned.

“Storm and I loved seeing you stand on your own two feet In the city that never sleeps. Storm Jack Ali Coops Coco and I are all so proud of you. Enjoy your Day. Love you always Dad X,” the 46-year-old concluded.

On her own Instagram page, Storm also decided to upload her own birthday tribute to Ronan’s eldest daughter, including a few images from their time in NYC.

“Happiest of birthdays to this insanely awesome young woman who we all love so much @missyykeating. Smart, kind, compassionate, hardworking and full of joy and laughter: We all adore you Moo!” Storm gushed.

“So special that we could mark your special day with you in NYC but missing you so much already. Keep living and chasing that dream sweetheart, we are so proud of you,” the 42-year-old added sweetly.

Following their tributes, many fans of Ronan and Storm have taken to their comments sections to express their own well-wishes to Missy.

“Happy birthday @missyykeating hope you had a good one and safe travels,” one follower replied.

“When a picture speaks more clearly and louder than any words ever could! Happy birthday, Missy,” another added.