Ronan Keating breaks silence following brother’s sudden death

Ronan Keating has broken his silence following the sudden death of his older brother.

On July 15, Ciaran Keating passed away at the age of 57, after being involved in a car crash in Co. Mayo.

In the weeks following his family’s tragic loss, Boyzone singer Ronan has remained inactive on social media.

He promptly changed his Instagram profile picture to a black circle to showcase his grief, and only his team have been posting on his behalf to promote upcoming events.

Now, over a month after Ciaran’s passing, Ronan has chosen to thank his followers for their support and sympathies.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old shared numerous photos of himself, his wife Storm and their two children – Cooper (6) and Coco (3) – during a recent trip to South Africa.

“Hey Everyone. Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last 5 weeks. It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that),” Ronan confessed.

The One Show presenter then went on to express what his family’s recent trip meant to him.

“Thank you for all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time. There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy Cooper and Coco, have kept us going constantly,” he explained.

“Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now… it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best. Take care of each other and from Storm, myself and all my family, thank you,” he concluded.

Several famous faces have since taken to Ronan’s comments section to showcase their sympathies.

“Thinking of you all,” wrote singer Peter Andre.

“Been thinking of you all so much. Sending so much love Ronan and hope to see you guys v soon,” added TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.