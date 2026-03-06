Roe & Co just dropped a new whiskey perfect for Paddy’s Day

If your knowledge of Irish whiskey begins and ends with whatever your dad orders at Christmas, you're not alone. But there's a new bottle landing on shelves this month that's genuinely worth paying attention to. Roe & Co has just dropped its Signature Blend Irish Whiskey and it's basically designed for people who want something smooth enough to mix but good enough to sip straight. No gatekeeping here.

The Dublin-based distillery announced the launch today and the timing couldn't be better with Paddy's Day just around the corner. At €29 a bottle it's not going to wreck your bank account either. Which is useful information when you're trying to host a gathering that looks effortless but actually took three group chat consultations to plan.

What's actually in it though

This isn't just slapping a new label on the same old thing. The Signature Blend is a mix of hand-selected grain whiskey from distilleries across Ireland combined with rich malt whiskey distilled at Roe & Co's own place in Dublin 8. The whole lot gets aged in bourbon barrels which gives it that sweet caramel-vanilla vibe with hints of baking spices and (here's a fancy one) charred peaches.

The tasting notes mention stone fruit, cinnamon on the nose and a finish that goes from silky to dry with a bit of burnt sugar lingering. It sounds more complicated than it tastes. In a good way.

David Heaney, Head of Spirits Marketing at Roe & Co, said they're "incredibly excited" about the launch. "This new expression and bottle is all about making exceptional Irish whiskey without compromising on the quality or rich flavour Roe & Co is known for," he explained. "Our dedicated blending team has truly delivered a wonderfully adaptable liquid that embodies Roe & Co's modern spirit – perfect for sharing, discovering, and enjoying in whatever way you choose."

How to actually drink it

Look, you can absolutely pour this neat and call it a night. But the brand is leaning hard into cocktails which makes sense for anyone whose bar cart is mostly decorative at this point. Their suggestions are refreshingly simple: a Roe & Ginger (35ml whiskey, 150ml ginger ale, lime wedge) or a Roe & Coke (same measurements, swap the mixer). Nothing that requires a cocktail shaker or ingredients you'd need to order online.

And if you want to get properly fancy? The distillery is running Irish Coffee workshops from March 16th to 18th to mark St. Patrick's festivities. They'll be using the new Signature Blend and spaces are apparently limited so worth booking if that's your thing.

Where to find it

The Signature Blend will be rolling out nationwide. You can pick it up at Tesco, Dunnes Stores, BWG stockists and obviously the Roe & Co Distillery itself if you're in the Liberties area of Dublin.

For those who'd rather have someone else make the drinks, a few spots will be serving Roe & Co for Paddy's Day including Devitts and Doheny & Nesbitts in Dublin, The Shelbourne in Cork, Pharmacia in Limerick and An Púcán in Galway. Noted for the next time someone suggests "going somewhere nice" and you need an actual answer.

The whole thing is inspired by George Roe's original vision for making quality whiskey more accessible. Which sounds like marketing speak until you remember that whiskey can feel intimidating if you weren't raised on the stuff. This is basically an open invitation to just… try it. No pretension required.

At €29 it's the kind of bottle you can buy for yourself without guilt or bring to someone's house without it looking like an afterthought. And with St. Patrick's Day coming up that's genuinely useful intel.

