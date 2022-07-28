Rochelle & Marvin Humes renew vows on 10 year wedding anniversary

Wedding bells rang out for a second time for Rochelle and Marvin Humes as they reviewed their wedding vows of the 10 year anniversary of them tying the knot.

The happy couple shared the exciting news last night, July 26, that they renewed their vows by posting the same exclusive black and white photo to each of their Instagram accounts.

In the snap, the pair are holding hands with their wedding bands on full display. Rochelle is wearing a lace dress with bell sleeves, while Marvin appears to be in a black suit.

The former The Saturdays singer captioned her post, “Opps we did it again… Ten down forever to go. Her JLS member hubby similarly wrote, “Yes we did it all again!!! Ten down forever to go “.

Many friends and fans alike congratulated the couple in the comments of each post. TOWIE’s Billie Faiers wrote, “Huge congratulations to you both”.

“Yayayay congratulations guys!!!”, penned singer Pixie Lott, while presenter Ore Oduba added, “Beautiful. Congratulations guys. 10 incredible years”.

The post came just hours after the pair shared throwback snaps from their wedding day. Rochelle described the last 10 years with Marvin as, “Nothing but pure magic”.

The two had been teasing that they would be renewing their vows at some stage as they asked each other if they should ‘do it again’ on social media posts.

Rochelle and Marvin recently returned home from their hen party and stag do. Rochelle and her besties jetted off to Paris, while Marvin headed to Ibiza, ahead of their big day.

The pair originally tied the knot in Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, in 2012, before they had their children. Marvin popped the question on New Year’s Eve in 2011.