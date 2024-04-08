Rochelle Humes supports husband Marvin amid new career change

Rochelle Humes has been sharing support for her husband Marvin Humes after he announced a new career move.

The JLS band member revealed he is now a radio host for Kiss during the weekdays.

After the news of Marvin’s new job was shared earlier today, Rochelle took to social media to praise her husband and share how proud she is of him.

Posting a snap of Marvin smiling from ear to ear to her 2.3M Instagram followers on her Stories, Rochelle said, “SO excited for this and SO proud of @marvinhumes and my little team @therhgroup we have been working on this with the @kissfmuk team since last summer”.

“Marv in the loveliest environment for him playing the tunes HE LOVES! This really feels like a big win for all of us!”.

The mum-of-three went on to admit. “Carving deals that mean something really does hit differently… Authentic moves only… Bravo gang”.

When the news broke that Marvin was joining the Kiss radio team, he opened up about the position to his 953K Instagram followers.

Posting a sun soaked video of himself talking to his Stories, Marvin explained, “The news is finally out. So happy to be joining Kiss as a new host of Kisstory Monday to Friday 11 until 1 and then on the Kisstory station from 1 until 3 everyday”.

“Been a big fan of Kisstory for many, many years. It’s one of the biggest shows in UK radio so I’m completely over the moon to be joining the team”.

The Everybody in Love singer went on to say, “Super hyped. Can’t wait to get started April the 22nd. Be back on the air after over a year”, he continued before reiterating, “Super hyped. Thanks for all of your messages. I can’t wait to get started. Big love”.

Sharing the career change on the official Kiss social media pages, they revealed, “THIS HOW WE DO IT” Welcome @marvinhumes! Kicking things off with #KISSTORY at 11am every weekday serving up the BIGGEST Old Skool & Anthems”.

“Followed by the hottest tunes RN from midday. And if you just can’t get enough of our throwbacks, join Marvin from 1pm over on our 24/7 #KISSTORY station”.