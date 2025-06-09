Rochelle Humes shares her marriage secrets with husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes has revealed the secret to her long-lasting marriage!

The Saturdays singer has been married to her husband, JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes, since 2012. The couple have also gone on to welcome three children together – daughters Alaia-May (12) and Valentina (8), and four-year-old son Blake.

Now, as she prepares to mark her 13th wedding anniversary next month, Rochelle has been reflecting on the lessons she has learned in her relationship with Marvin.

In an interview with OK!, the 36-year-old detailed that there are a few rules that the happy couple stick to in their marriage.

“We both love each other and love our family but we also love what we do, and that’s something we’ve both always been at peace with. We’ve always met each other in that vein,” Rochelle praised.

“We also make sure that we shine but don’t shine at the same time, which is important to have. So, he’ll be on tour with JLS at the end of the year and I’ll be very grounded and there to support him,” she explained.

“We make sure that when we each have separate things, we support each other at that time. I think it’s just communication really, there’s not a big secret, I think it’s just that we’ve got respect for each other. That’s the bottom line,” she continued.

Three years ago, to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, The Hit List presenters decided to renew their vows in Lake Como, Italy. Rochelle has since gone on to admit that they are hoping to make it a tradition.

“When we got married, we said we’d do it every 10 years! I think it’s a fun thing to do, I’m trying to make all of my friends do the same thing. You reach a certain age and it’s like, people have all got married already, so it’s a bit… dead in the wedding area! I want our friends to do it every 10 years too, so we have some love to celebrate,” she gushed.

“It’s sad when they go, ‘I remember there was a time when I was like, “Oh my God, another wedding to go to!” and now I really miss it.’ I’m trying to get my brother to propose to his girlfriend. I don’t want him to lose her,” Rochelle teased.