Rochelle Humes reveals her baby boy’s nursery and it’s quite unusual

Former Saturdays star, Rochelle Humes revealed her baby boy’s new nursery over the weekend, and we’re a little bit dumbstruck.

The mum-of-three gave birth to her first son, Blake, just over two weeks ago. A keen interior design lover, Rochelle showed off her baby boy’s new room, posting images to her home interiors Instagram account, @homehumes.

“Blakey Boys Nursery,” the 31-year-old wrote, adding, “My good friend @hesellicdesign have been plotting this room for pretty much 9months of my whole pregnancy..”

From the very first photo we can see that Rochelle has gone for quite an unconventional theme. Usually we expect to see nurseries splashed with colour and toys, teddy bears and rainbows. However, this was certainly not the case.

Instead, Rochelle went for more of a mature and sophisticated theme, absent of colour with the entire space blanketed in black and white hues, interspersed with jungle animal elements.

“This being my 3rd little one I learnt a lot from previous rooms and wanted a bedroom that could really grow with him, so we put a bed in from the start, which has been so nice for the night feeds,” Rochelle explained.

“Kept the bulk of the room white so that we can add bits in once he decides what he’s into. So happy with how it turned out,” she gushed.

It seems Rochelle isn’t the only fan, as many of her followers rushed to the comment section to share their praise and approval.

“Why has a week old baby got a better bedroom than anybody in the world?” one follower wrote.

“I think this looks absolutely beautiful,” another commented.

“Bad times when a newborn has a better bedroom than us,” a third jokingly wrote.

We can’t wait to see how Rochelle adapts this beautiful room to fit into her baby boy’s growing personality.