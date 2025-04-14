Rochelle Humes reveals first joint project with daughter Valentina

Rochelle Humes has announced her first joint project with her daughter!

The Saturdays singer is a mum to three little ones, whom she shares with her husband, JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes. The couple are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai (11), Valentina (8), and four-year-old son Blake.

Now, Rochelle has delighted her fanbase by revealing that she has created a new children’s book, with the help of Valentina.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a video of the moment that Valentina unboxed her first copy of her very own children’s book.

In the caption of her post, Rochelle went on to share the book’s name, as well as the meaning behind it.

“I’m SO excited to finally share something really special me & Valle have been working on together… my newest children’s book ‘The Little Box of Feelings’ is out on 8th May!” The Hit List co-host confirmed.

“Together, we’re exploring the magical world of feelings and worries, helping kids understand that it’s okay to feel and express themselves,” she explained.

“I truly hope this book will be a useful tool for parents everywhere, guiding conversations about emotions in a fun and engaging way. Let’s empower our little ones to embrace their feelings, making sure they know they’re never alone in their worries,” Rochelle hoped.

Thanking her “incredibly talented” illustrator Rachel Suzanne, Rochelle went on to add: “I can’t wait for you to see it – I hope you love it as much as we do. I’m SO proud of this one.”

Following her heartwarming news, many of Rochelle’s fans have since been commenting their congratulations.

“Ahh amazing and go Valle,” one follower praised.

“What a magical moment! And a well needed topic. Congratulations to you both!” another replied.

“Aww amazing. Congratulations Valle I’m sure your book will be a massive success,” a third fan commented.

Valentina’s exciting news comes just one month after she marked her eighth birthday. Celebrating her daughter at the time, Rochelle wrote on Instagram: “We are so SO lucky you are ours Valle Voo.”