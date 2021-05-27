Rochelle Humes is releasing a cookbook and it sounds divine!

This Morning presenter and mum-of-three Rochelle Humes has written a cookbook and we absolutely love the sound of it!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the 32-year-old announced the exciting news, revealing that her very first cookbook will be called At Mama’s Table.

“OMG – Yessss it’s finally happened..and it’s all because of YOU!! My first ever Cook Book,” the former The Saturdays singer excitedly wrote alongside a photo of the book’s stunning cover.

Explaining how the idea for a cookbook came to be, Rochelle said, “Over the first lockdown while we all had a lot of time on our hands, a friend said to me that I should start writing down all of my recipes for my kids…because one day they’d really appreciate it…Soooo that’s exactly what I did…”

“What I didn’t realise was that you would all love it as much as they would…honestly you’re all so supportive of me. I get SO many messages daily asking how I’ve made dinner or what my hacks are getting veggies down my babies and for my weaning tips…well now you have all the answers..”

“This book (like my cooking) has been done with SO much love from my kitchen to yours. Simple, healthy (some naughty), delicious, nutritious family meals. Time saving meals for the whole family because let’s face it, we just haven’t got time to be cooking something different for everyone. I really hope you love it as much as you hoped to…,” Rochelle proudly wrote.

At Mama’s Table is published by Penguin Ebury and is set to be released on October 14. You can preorder a copy here.