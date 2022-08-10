Rochelle Humes is every inch the stunning bride in new snaps from vow renewal party

Rochelle and Marvin Humes renewed their wedding vows after 10 loving years as husband and wife on July 27.

The pair headed off to Lake Como, Italy, to celebrate their love for each other one more time, joined by their children, Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

The This Morning star has now shared stunning photos from their pre-wedding party on the night before their vow renewal ceremony, giving us a glimpse at her gorgeous second wedding outfit.

The carousel of snaps included sweet family moments, and Rochelle and Marvin looking like a match made in heaven, wearing matching white outfits.

The 33-year-old looked chic in a high-neck top with a long silky back. Her heels were to die for, featuring tulle bows. Marvin’s dapper outfit consisted of white shorts and a collarless white shirt.

Their daughters wore matching dresses with white feathers on the neck and hem lines, and headbands to finish off their looks.

Humes captioned the post, “2 weeks ago today… it was the night before a very special day”.

Speaking of the special day, the singer posted a beautiful video from their second wedding ceremony captioned, "27.7.2022 ~ 10 years on and better than ever".

The collage of videos featured clips of the couple getting ready before heading to the altar to exchange their vows once again, this time with their children beside them.

The video also shows the fun-filled afterparty with plenty of singing and dancing, as well as a champagne tower and a family boat trip.

Rochelle’s second wedding dress was very different from the first one she wore back in 2012 when the pair tied the knot at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. Instead of the strapless gown she wore then, the mum-of-three opted for a lacy long-sleeved gown with a long sheer skirt and veil.