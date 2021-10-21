Robert Sheehan leads tomorrow night’s Late Late Show line-up

RTÉ have just announced the full line-up of guests set to appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, and by the sounds of it, we're in for quite a treat!

Ireland’s Fittest Family coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan will catch up with Ryan ahead of the return of the hit series on 31st October and explain how their on-screen rivalry has filtered into real life.



Author John Boyne will talk to Ryan about being one of the most prolific and successful Irish authors in recent years. From The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas to The Heart’s Invisible Furies and The Echo Chamber, he’ll tell us the stories behind some of his most successful books and what inspires him to keep writing best-selling novels.

One of the stars of the All-Ireland winning Meath ladies football team Vikki Wall will share her favourite photos from the GAA year from the 2021 edition of the popular book Season of Sundays.

One of the greatest and most influential stand-up comedians of all time Billy Connolly will join Ryan from Florida as he reflects on his stellar 50 years in comedy.

Star of Love/Hate, The Umbrella Academy, Misfits, The Mortal Instruments Robert Sheehan will be on the show to talk about growing up in Portlaoise, becoming an author despite nearly failing English in the Leaving Certificate and why he'll never lose his midlands accent!

Plus, we will have Tolu Makay and Malaki will exclusively perform their brand new single The Light.

In other news, The Late Late Show will be delighted to welcome 100 audience members this Friday night. While operating at half its capacity, it will be the largest studio audience for the show since before Covid restrictions were introduced in March 2020.

Make sure to tune into The Late Late Show on RTÉ One at 9:35pm tomorrow night, Friday, October 22.