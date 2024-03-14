Robert Downey Jr.’s wife Susan shares insight into relationship

Robert Downey Jr.’s Wife Susan has been opening up about her relationship with the Iron Man star.

Robert and Susan tied the knot back in March 2005 and went on to welcome two children into the world together- 12-year-old Exon and nine-year-old Avri.

Downey Jr. is also dad to 30-year-old Indio, whom he had during a previous relationship.

Explaining that the pair have a ‘two-week rule’ in their family where they don’t go longer than a fortnight without seeing each other, Susan shared an insight into how they keep their marriage strong.

While speaking with People, Susan revealed, “We do have a two-week rule, which often feels too long, but we don't go more than two weeks without seeing each other and the family being together”.

“Fortunately, we prefer to be a travelling circus when we can be”.

Susan went on to open up about how they keep up with the rule when surprises in life pop up or Robert has to work far away.

“You keep the basic rule of two weeks, and then you don't try and think too far ahead, because so much of what we do is oddly unpredictable. You just never know”.

“Someone might get sick, or there might be a shutdown, or this or that. So you just have to have some basic things in place, and then you have to be willing to flow with the rest of it”.

Speaking about their home life, Downey adds, “It just gives me, honestly, something to attach my neurosis to that's positive”.

Susan, who is Robert’s producing partner at their company Team Downey, then went on to speak about her work, admitting it’s more flexible than her Oppenheimer star husband’s job.

“The good news is I'm not in front of the camera, and so as a producer I end up with a little bit more flexibility in terms of location, of where I would need to be”.

The 50-year-old added, “I really admire and have a lot of empathy for couples who both have to be in front of the camera, because you get stuck and you have to make those choices”.

Feature image credit: Jimmy Rich