Robert De Niro shares insight into being a dad to newborn at 80

Robert De Niro has been opening up about being a dad to his newborn daughter.

The Goodfellas actor welcomed his baby girl, Gia, into the world with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April of last year.

While Gia is Robert and Tiffany’s first child together, De Niro also has six other children from previous relationships.

As he shares an insight into being a dad to a newborn at the age of 80, Robert got emotional while he described his baby girl.

The Meet the Parents star spoke to AAPR The Magazine about how he’s finding becoming a dad again.

“It feels great”, he gushed before admitting, “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her”.

Robert began to well-up as he added, “That in itself is wondrous”.

Credit: Robert De Niro / CBS Mornings

The dad-of-seven then discussed the cute way his little one looks at him by revealing, “But she has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in”.

“She’s thinking and she’s observing everything and watching. It’s really interesting”.

Robert then explained, “So, you know, I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great and I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her”.

As well as being a proud dad to Gia, Robert shares 51-year-old Drena and 46-year-old Raphael with ex-wife Diahnne Abbot.

He also shares 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.

With his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower, Robert also has 24-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen.

When announcing his newest addition’s arrival into the world, Robert revealed that he and Tiffany were “over the moon” following the bundle of joy’s birth.