Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field confirms mother’s cancer diagnosis

Ayda Williams has announced that her mother has been diagnosed with cancer.

Ayda, who is the wife of hit singer Robbie Williams, has shared the news that her mother Gwen is battling cervical cancer. Heartbreakingly, Ayda has also confirmed that her mother’s cancer has spread to other areas of her body.

Ayda recently took to social media to confirm the difficult news. On her Instagram page, the 45-year-old chose to post several photos of herself and Robbie with Gwen, as well as some images of her mother receiving cancer treatment.

“In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I have something to share with you,” Ayda began in her caption.

“As many of you might know, my mother, Gwen, is my very best friend. What you may not know, is that my best friend is currently fighting for her life. A couple of months ago, my mother, a breast cancer survivor (and thriver) was given the news that her cervical cancer had come back and metastasized,” she confirmed.

“The news has been shocking and difficult for us all to privately process. She’s cried. I’ve cried. We’ve all cried together. There have been many moments of deep sadness. And yet, also moments of profound beauty and joy, in very unexpected ways,” the mother-of-four continued.

“This is a battle. And what my mother has lost in hair and weight, she has more than gained in strength and bravery. I am lucky to have such a warrior mummy showing me the way. And I have deep gratitude, that in this moment right now, she is here to fight another day,” Ayda penned.

"Sadly, 1 in 2 people will be affected by some form of cancer during their lifetime. For those of you who have faced cancer, are facing cancer, or will face it sometime in your lives, I hold your hand in solidarity. I am ready to fight back with you,” she concluded.

Many fans have since been sending Ayda their support, with one commenting: “Wishing your mum all the best.”

“Sending so much love to you all xx,” another added.