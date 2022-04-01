Rob Kardashian claps back at Blac Chyna over child support claims

Rob Kardashian and Tyga have slammed Blac Chyna for tweeting about them not paying child support for the children that they share with the American socialite.

Chyna took to Twitter to complain about the fathers of her children saying, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars… my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA”. She then added, “Single no support no child support”, clarifying that she meant she was not receiving child support payments from either of her childrens’ fathers, which lead to her struggling financially.

Credit: Instagram

These comments were re-shared by The Shade Room’s Instagram and Twitter pages, an account known for sharing breaking news stories about celebrities.

Rob Kardashian, former star in Keeping up with the Kardashians, shares his 5-year-old daughter Dream with Blac Chyna. Once he saw these allegations he didn’t hold back when sharing his opinions on the matter in the comment section.

He stated, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol”.

Throwback photo of Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream. Credit: Eonline.com

Rapper Tyga, father of 9-year-old King Cairo, then shared his thoughts saying, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol”

Responding to Rob, Tyga jokingly commented, “how u pay 3k less. Let me know the plug”.

After Tyga’s comment, all Blac Chyna had to say was “lol”. She has not made any other statements since.

Blac Chyna is known for flaunting her lavish lifestyle all over social media, including her cars that she has now had to give up.

Chyna, whose given name is Angela White, owns her own clothing brand called BlacChynaCloset as well as a beauty company called Lashed Cosmetics. She has also landed her first acting role in a TV series called The Black Hamptons, which is set to be released in summer 2022.