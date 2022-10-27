Road users urged to drive with caution as speeding fines doubled

16 different road safety fines are now double the cost of what they used to be.

The government and the Road Safety Authority have increased the fees of several of the most common road fines, for the first time in 20 years. The Minister of State for the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, has also confirmed that three new fines will be introduced next year.

The authorities are hoping that the introduction of these higher costs will discourage drivers from committing offences, and will in turn, reduce the number of accidents and deaths on Irish roads.

From now on, if you are caught driving over the speed limit, you will be forced to pay a fine of €160, compared to the original fine of €80. Likewise, the penalty for driving while using your mobile phone has also doubled from €60 to €120. If you are driving without a seatbelt or if a child in your car is not secured in their seat properly, you will be fined €120.

For learner drivers, they will now be fined €160 if they choose to get behind the wheel without a qualified driver accompanying them. They could also be fined €120 if they fail to display the required ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates while on the road.

From next year, drivers will be fined €200 for misusing a disabled parking permit, €80 for illegally parking in an electric vehicle charging space, and €200 for HGV drivers who drive on a specific public road without a permit.

So far this year, 123 people have been killed on Irish roads, which is an increase of 12 people from this time last year. Minister Naughton is hopeful that these new fine increases will help to deter drivers from breaking the law.

“Increasing fines for road offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who choose to break our lifesaving rules of the road,” she said.

However, the measures have already faced criticism from members of the government’s opposition. Independent TD Michael Healy Rae has stated that increasing fines is not the correct solution.

“I think it's wrong and it shows a lack of understanding by Government – number one, of the problem that we have because they're not tackling it properly and number two, they've no consideration for the people that they're there to serve,” he argued.