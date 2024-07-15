Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan shares glimpse into baby shower

Vanessa Morgan has shared a glimpse into her baby shower.

The Riverdale actress, known for her role as Toni Topaz in the hit drama series, announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

Vanessa is already a mum to her three-year-old son named River, whom she shares with her ex-husband Michael Kopech, and is now expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend James Karnik.

As she prepares to welcome her second child into the world, Vanessa has shared an insight into her ‘backyard baby shower’.

Credit: Vanessa Morgan Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Morgan showcased a collection of photos and video from the celebration to her 8.4M followers.

One video shows the poolside party with a gorgeous pink balloon arch, ‘Baby’ sign in the shape of baby blocks and a photo frame with Vanessa, James and River together.

The footage also shows the beautiful gifts Vanessa received from loved ones, including a rocking horse, baby clothes and hampers.

The 32-year-old added text to the clip which reads, “Our lil backyard baby shower”, followed by a pink heart emoji.

Credit: Vanessa Morgan Instagram

Some of the food served at the party included dumplings and bao buns as Vanessa showcased the different snacks and wrote, “Hello Kitty dumpling how cute… and this one omg”.

The actress then revealed a gorgeous cake she made herself with white icing, rose petals and a gold cake topper in the shape of a woman with a baby bump on top.

She penned, “I made this cake & I’m proud”, alongside the picture of the sweet treat.

Vanessa also unveiled a snap of another cake that was in the shape of a heart and had flowers circling the border of it.

After the baby shower, Vanessa headed to the beach with her family and shared a video of James with her son in the sea.

When announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, Vanessa posted gorgeous images from a maternity photoshoot and said, “So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month. #2 Suprise! Thank you GOD”.

“My GIRL.. can’t believe you’re gonna be here any day now. River literally asks everyday is baby sister coming today!? He’s so excited to be your big brother. Me, Riv & your Daddy can’t wait to meet you!”.