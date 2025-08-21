Rivals fans react as two major stars join the cast of season two

Two huge stars have joined the cast of Rivals!

Following its acclaimed debut on Disney+ last October, the TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s bestselling novel, Rivals, was renewed for a second season.

The steamy series, which stars the likes of David Tennant, Aiden Turner and Emily Atack, follows a hatred-filled rivalry between a TV producer executive and a local MP in the 1980s, as well as the lives of those around them.

Now, as filming continues in the UK, Disney+ has confirmed that two major stars have joined the cast in guest roles!

Credit: Disney+

Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell and My Best Friend’s Wedding actor Rupert Everett will be joining the world of Rutshire for season two.

Per Disney+, Atwell will be taking on the role of Helen Gordon, the ex-wife of Rupert Campbell-Black (played by Alex Hassell) and the mother of his two children, Marcus and Tabitha.

Meanwhile, Everett will be playing Helen’s husband Malise Gordon, who also happens to be Campbell-Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor.

Along with Atwell and Everett, Disney+ also revealed that seven more actors have joined the cast ensemble.

Sanditon’s Maxim Ays, Mr Loverman’s Holly Cattle, Hotel Portofino’s Oliver Dench, Above Suspicion’s Amanda Lawrence, ​​Wolfblood’s Bobby Lockwood, Normal People’s Eliot Salt and One Day’s Jonny Weldon will all be featured in season two.

Following the exciting casting news, many Rivals viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their opinions.

“This cannot come out soon enough for me!” one fan exclaimed.

“Fantastic !!!! Cant wait to see for next series,” another praised.

“That’s a good looking cast!! Can’t wait!!” a third viewer teased.

Producers have also confirmed that the second season of Rivals has been extended to 12 episodes, a significant increase on the first season's eight episodes.

Although Disney+ remains tight-lipped about the plot, they hinted that season two will see "careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long.”

A release date for the second season of Rivals has yet to be determined.