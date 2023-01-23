Rita Simons opens up about ‘debilitating’ health journey

Rita Simons has been undergoing huge changes regarding her health.

The former EastEnders star recently underwent a hysterectomy, in order to help combat relentless premenstrual emotions that she had been experiencing for years. Rita received a total radical hysterectomy, meaning that her womb, cervix and both ovaries were removed.

However, she has admitted that choosing to have surgery was an upsetting one, as she knew that it would mean that she would not be able to get pregnant again.

The 45-year-old already shares two daughters – 16-year-old twins Jaimee and Maiya – with her ex husband Theo Silveston, and had previously swore that she did not want any more kids.

Ultimately, it was when Rita began to date her partner Ben Harlow in 2020 that she realised that by having the hysterectomy, she would be giving up the possibility of getting pregnant again.

“It’s a really strange thing because you don’t think you’d be that bothered until you’re in that situation, and then suddenly you’re like, ‘What if I do want kids in five years?’”, Rita noted in an interview with OK!.

“As a woman, we often take for granted that you can get pregnant and then when you are not able to and the choice is taken away…”, the actress pondered further.

Rita – who is best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap – noted that her premenstrual emotions began to escalate to the point where it was affecting her work. “I was in panto and I got to the point where I was telling my agent not to book me on dates where I knew I’d be on my period, because it was so difficult to work,” she admitted.

“It was debilitating and I knew I couldn’t go through that every month," she added.

Although the surgery has been a lot for Rita to wrap her head around, she doesn’t regret it. “Health comes first,” she stated. “I feel like it’s all been an attack on my femininity but my good mental health is good for my kids, it’s good for Ben. They have felt my wrath when I’m premenstrual and they don’t deserve it.”

Well done to Rita for putting her health first!