Rita Ora recalls moment when she proposed to husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has shared an insight into the moment she proposed to her husband!

In August 2022, the ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ singer tied the knot with her partner, filmmaker Taika Waititi, during an intimate, private wedding at their home in Los Angeles.

Now, ahead of her third wedding anniversary, Rita has revealed that she surprised Taika by proposing to him.

During an interview on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, the 34-year-old recalled that her proposal took place during a trip to Florida.

“I just did the whole thing. We were in a hotel room in Palm Springs, like a really nice, fancy one filled up with balloons and cake, which is my favourite thing in the world,” she explained.

“I got the bands made, I didn't want anything too flashy. He's like, ‘What the hell is it? Valentine's Day?’ I was like, ‘Oh no, if you're gonna say no, I'm gonna have to take my clothes off,’” Rita teased.

The Masked Singer judge went on to confirm that her proposal was a huge hit with her husband.

“Anyway, I got down on one knee, and Taika absolutely loved it,” she gushed.

In an interview with the Evening Standard in 2023, Rita explained the reason why she kept her wedding to Taika extremely private. Only eight people attended the couple’s nuptials in 2022, with their parents attending virtually over Zoom.

“I wanted to keep [the wedding] to myself for as long as I could. I’ve been in the public eye for a while now and I’ve always given everything I’m part of to the public. It felt nice to have something that was a secret for a bit,” Rita stated.

“A lot of my friends were like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve missed it.’ I just told them that we will figure something out. It felt chill – because my life is not chill,” she noted further.