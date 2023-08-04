Rita Ora finally shares details of wedding with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have finally shared details of their intimate wedding day on the one-year anniversary of their marriage.

The singer and filmmaker decided to keep information about their big day private, and chose not to share photos from their ceremony on social media.

But now, as they celebrate one year of being married, Rita and Taika have divulged details from when they tied the knot, detailing where they exchanged vows, who was in attendance and what stunning dress Rita wore down the aisle.

While speaking to Vogue, Taika firstly reflected back on their engagement, revealing that it was actually Rita that proposed to him.

He explained “She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly".

The pair admitted they enjoyed keeping news of their wedding private and found the stories being reported online about them comical.

“It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in L.A. with a small group of friends”, Waititi said, while Ora chimed in, “At our home!”.

“It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves. And, I love that we now get to share what really happened- and to do it on our one-year anniversary no less!”.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director went on to chat about what guests were at their ceremony. “There were about eight people there- just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom”.

“It was really us and my sister Elena. Elena to the rescue!”, added Rita.

The Anywhere singer then opened up about her beautiful wedding gown, and admitted she had three outfit changes over the day.

“Tom Ford is one of my favourite designers of all time and favourite humans in general. “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true”.

“And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy”.

“I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in. My sister Elena put [the bracelet] on my wrist. It was beautiful. My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun”.

Taika also agreed, “Yeah, it was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple”,

“My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts”.

Rita added, “I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married.”