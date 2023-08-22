Rihanna welcomes her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is now a mum-of-two!

Sources have announced that the We Found Love singer has given birth to her second child, alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. It has been reported that Rihanna welcomed the newborn on August 3.

It has yet to be confirmed if the couple have welcomed a son or daughter. However, publication TMZ has reported that the parents-of-two have had a second son, with a name beginning with 'R'. Their newest arrival joins their first child, a baby boy named RZA, who was born in May of last year.

Rihanna initially announced her pregnancy on February 12, when she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

At the beginning of her performance, the 35-year-old opened her jacket to reveal her growing baby bump, and then lovingly rubbed her stomach.

Before she took to the stage, Rihanna spoke to CBS and hinted that she might be including a special guest in her performance.

“I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure. We'll see”, she teased with a smile at the time.

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky first met in 2012. Rumours of a potential romance between the pair began to circulate, but it wasn’t until November 2020 that they confirmed that they were now in a relationship.

In January of last year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In May 2022, the Diamonds singer gave birth to a baby boy, but A$AP Rocky didn't officially confirm baby RZA's name until a full year later.

When the expectant parents attended the Met Gala on May 1, Rihanna teased a few details about her pregnancy with her second child.

“It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight.

Congratulations to the family-of-four!