Rihanna makes her first appearance on Forbes billionaire list

This is Forbes’ 36th annual list of the world’s billionaires and we’re not the slightest bit shocked to see Rihanna making the list for the first time this year.

Not only is it the pop-star’s first time appearing on the list, but she’s broken another record by being the first person from Barbados to be a billionaire and is currently the world’s richest female musician. What an achievement!

The Fenty CEO has been valued at $1.7 billion, ranking her 1,729 on the list out of 2,668 billionaires.

Rihanna is known for her amazing singing voice but it was her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty that helped her earn a place on the list.

Forbes states that the cosmetics company that she owns with LVMH generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020 alone. Whilst the majority of her fortune came from Fenty Beauty, her Savage X Fenty lingerie line “raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021”. She has a 30% stake in this underwear and loungewear business.

The 36-year-old is not the only billionaire businesswoman on the list as Kim Kardashian has been valued at $1.8 billion and Oprah Winfrey at $2.6 billion.

The richest woman in the world is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal.

Topping the list this year is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, valued at a whopping $219 billion. With Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, coming in second at $171 billion.