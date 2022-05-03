Rihanna made a special appearance during last night’s Met Gala

Pop singer Rihanna didn’t make it to the Met Gala this year but the Met did not forget about her in their annual ball.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share the incredible masterpiece that the Metropolitan Museum of Art had created for her in her absence.

With a video showing stunning marble statues, the camera pans to a beautiful statue in the shape of Rihanna posing with her baby bump on display, as she did on the cover of Vogue recently.

The Diamonds singer captioned the post, “Shut down the met in marble! What’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! Y’all bad for this one”.

Friends and fans of the mother-to-be rushed to the comments to share how impressed they were by the gorgeous statue. Fashion designer Hayden Williams wrote, “Wasn’t even in attendance & still made an impact! This is so cool”.

Social media personality Amber Wagner simply said, “AMAZING”, which is exactly what it was in our eyes too!

RiRi’s childhood friend and fashion enthusiast Melissa Forde also added, “Nah this is HistoRIH”.

Rihanna shared the video that Vogue had originally posted. They explained in their caption that “The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Grec-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover”.

The singer is in her third trimester of pregnancy so her skipping the event this year is understandable. Her boyfriend A$AP Rocky also was not in attendance.

If the pair did attend the “gilded glamour” themed event, it is certain that heads would have turned as they did at last year’s gala where the Fenty CEO and her rapper beau dressed in oversized draping cape-like outfits.