Rihanna celebrates first National Heroes Day with kind message to supporters

Rihanna shared a message to her 128M Instagram followers earlier as she was celebrating her first National Heroes Day as a national hero of her home country Barbados.

The Umbrella singer wrote, “My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!”.

She continued, “I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!”.

“Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottlet and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”.

Friends of the singer rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages for Rihanna on this important day. Professional dancer Shirlene Quigley wrote, “I’m so happy for you! Beyond happy!”.

Singer- songwriter and violinist Demola penned, “Congratulations”, while Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris Hilton, added many emojis including heart eyes, clapping hands and praying hands.

Fans also left comments for the 34-year-old with one writing, “A country led by women, honoring women… What a beautiful thing to see!!”.

A second added, “So very well deserved”.

The Fenty CEO was awarded the honour of being Barbados’ national hero in November 2021, after the Caribbean island became the world’s newest republic after almost 400 years of the British monarchy’s ruling. The Prime Minister told the mum-to-be to “continue to shine like a diamond”, with a nod to the star’s hit song Diamonds”.

RiRi is expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper ASAP Rocky. She has not confirmed her due date but has previously said she is in her third trimester. Fans are speculating the baby may arrive next month!