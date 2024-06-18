Richard Osman reveals new stars joining The Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman has announced the new stars set to join the star-studded cast of The Thursday Murder Club movie.

Previously, it was confirmed that Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie would be starring in the highly-anticipated film.

Mirren will be playing the role of Elizabeth, Kingsley will star as Ibrahim and Brosnan will be playing Ron.

It has now been revealed that David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes will also join the cast.

Richard shared the exciting news on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, where he revealed, “We've got some more casting news”.

"We've already had Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie as the four main people, but a few more cast members I can announce”.

“Jonathan Pryce is playing Elizabeth’s husband, David Tennant is in it which I’m very, very excited about”.

The Pointless star continued, “Naomi Ackie – she is in it as Donna the cop. Danny Mays is in it. Henry Hughes is in it. There’s some great names and some more names coming as well”.

"Chris Columbus, who directs it, was giving me this news. He said, ‘I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies’, which he made. He knows his business”.

The Thursday Murder Club film is based on the hit book series of the same title, written by Richard Osman. The story follows the tale of four friends who live in a retirement village as they work together to solve crimes.

When previously speaking on his podcast, Osman revealed, “We’re filming from end of June through to September. We’re filming the whole thing in England. Chris Columbus is directing”.

At the time of the film’s announcement, Richard admitted, “I'm so proud of this book, so it is a dream to see The Thursday Murder Club in such incredible hands”.

“From Chris Columbus, to Amblin to Netflix, there are geniuses everywhere I look. And what a cast. I'm pinching myself”.