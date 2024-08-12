RHONJ star Rachel Fuda ‘so excited’ as she announces pregnancy

Rachel Fuda is set to become a mum again!

Congratulations are in order for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband John as they have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting another bundle of joy together.

The couple are already parents to four-year-old Gianella Jolie and two-year-old Giuliana Rose. John is also a dad to 17-year-old Jaiden from a previous relationship, whom Rachel adopted.

Opening up about the pregnancy, Rachel admitted, “We're so excited… We're ready to be a party of six!”.

While speaking to People, the reality star explained, “John and I always felt like our family wasn't complete. We actually have a table in my kitchen and when we sit down for dinner, there's one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, ‘Oh, it'd be nice to fill that seat’”.

“So we always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we're both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time”.

Opening up about her IVF journey, Rachel revealed, “There's so many things that have to go right when you're going through IVF, and this time around, there were a lot of roadblocks for us”.

“It took a couple months of us working with my doctor to figure out when this could actually happen for us. And it was really frustrating because it just kept getting delayed”.

“I thought, ‘This is my last shot. If this doesn't work, we're done’. Because first of all, it costs a lot of money. But second of all, you're on all these medications that just throw your body off”.

While having IVF, the 33-year-old revealed, “I was hormonal, breaking out so bad, tired and on edge; my mood was going up, down, up, down. I just felt like, ‘I can't do this anymore’”.

She later found out her IVF treatment was successful and she was expecting. Rachel then confessed, “There's truly no better feeling in the world than having kids. It's almost a type of love that you just can't explain”.

“Like, these little people make me a better person. They teach me every day. I've learned to slow down and just enjoy the small moments in life, like cuddling on the couch and reading a book together. And it keeps me grounded, because they remind me of what actually matters. They are my peace in this world amid the craziness”.

“I feel like my true purpose in life is being a mom. It fulfills me more than I ever thought possible. And I can't wait to do it again. I mean, what's better than to bring life into the world? How lucky am I?”.