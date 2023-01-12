Rhea & Mark Wahlberg celebrate ‘horse obsessed’ daughter turning 13

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea have been celebrating their youngest daughter Grace turning 13 years old.

Model Rhea took to Instagram to share a glimpse into Grace’s special day which they celebrated in Las Vegas. She posted a group photo surrounded by friends and a snap of her brilliant horse-themed birthday cake.

The 44-year-old captioned the sweet post, “That’s a wrap on your 1st ever day of being 13 my sweet, hilarious, kind and slightly horse obsessed girl! Keep shining bright”.

The equestrian cake shows a picture of two horses surrounded by icing and candles in the shape of the number 13 on top. A wooden fence designed in icing borders the cake perfect for a horse-loving girl like Grace.

On Wednesday, Rhea shared a moving birthday message for her youngest to her 194K Instagram followers with a collection of adorable photos. Some show Grace riding horses, while another shows her as a baby and a third was taken on her Communion day.

“WHAT?!?!? I love you more than words can describe. Happy Birthday my little lady”, the mum-of-four penned.

Ted star Mark commented heart, kissing and celebrating emojis on the moving post.

Mark has previously spoken proudly about his daughter’s love of horse riding and show jumping. The 51-year-old explained, “She's already travelling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing”.

“Of course, she picked the most expensive sport possible”, the Golden Globe Award winner joked.

The couple tied the knot in August 2009 in Beverly hills and went on to have four children together. As well as having Grace, Mark and Rhea share 19-year-old Ella Rae, 16-year-old Michael and 14-year-old Brendan.