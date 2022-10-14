Voduz launches nourishing home care range to revive your hair

The Irish-owned hair care line created by industry insiders unveils a new four-step regime designed to restore moisture to all hair types.

As winter approaches and we finally turn on the central heating – it’s time to turn our thoughts to our hair care routines. The colder months can wreak havoc on our tresses, which is why the team behind Irish hair care brand Voduz has created its new Nourishing range – four home hair care products designed to restore your hair’s moisture levels and bring your tresses back to good health with the help of natural sugars and key active ingredients.

“All that cold, dry air that comes with winter, combined with central heating can really leave our hair parched,” says award-winning hairstylist and co-founder of Voduz Denise Phillips.

Denise Phillips – co-founder of Voduz



“Switching to a deeply moisturising shampoo and conditioner is the first step to maintaining hair health this time of year. Our Nourishing range goes that step further, with a total of four home care steps, including a detangling fluid and deep conditioning mask, to help thoroughly balance the moisture levels in your tresses, leaving them feeling silky and full of shine.”

The Nourishing range includes the Cleanse It shampoo for dehydrated hair, RRP €15.95; Condition It conditioner for added shine, RRP €15.95; Care For It detangling fluid for added moisture, RRP €17.95; and Complete It, a deep conditioning moisture mask, RRP €18.95. Suitable for all hair types, all four products are paraben-free and sulphate-free and enhanced with a delicate floral scent.

The Voduz Nourishing range is available now at voduzhair.com and in stockists nationwide.