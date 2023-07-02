Revive sun-stressed hair with Voduz’s After Sun Range this summer.

After a long hard day of lounging by the pool (sigh!), we reach for the after sun to seal in the tan we’ve been working so hard on all afternoon. But, what about our hair? Doesn’t that need some care too?

Well, adding to their already incredible Sun Range, Ireland’s fastest growing hair brand Voduz’s new collection of After Sun products are here to save you from the dreaded sizzle! With three 90ml travel-friendly sulfate and paraben free products to pack a punch in your carry-on case, The After Sun range works to create a barrier between your hair and the sun, chlorine and chemicals that you subject it to on your holiday, making sure that you can have fun in the sun without having to compromise on your crowning glory.

“Sun Soak” After Sun Shampoo (€14.95/£12.99)

Lock in that post ray radiance by nourishing your hair with “Sun Soak” After Sun Shampoo (€14.95/£12.99)

"Sun Soufflé" After Sun Hair Mask (€14.95/£12.99)

Follow this with a mini tress pamper sesh using the deeply conditioning "Sun Soufflé" After Sun Hair Mask (€14.95/£12.99).

"Sun Soothe" After Sun Leave in Fluid (€14.95/£12.99)

Then tame parched, sun-frazzled locks into a smooth, silky mane with "Sun Soothe" After Sun Leave in Fluid (€14.95/£12.99), containing Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil and Baobab Oil to replenish repair and restore.

Bursting with a woody, floral citrus scent to excite your senses, and packed with all-important UV filters, you will be ready to soak up those long-awaited island vibes into the early hours of the morning. Enriched with Aloe Vera Juice and Fruit Mix of grape, apple, lemon and wheat bran, this deeply nourishing collection combats the drying effects of sun exposure and is formulated with antioxidant properties such as Buddleja Officinalis Flower Extract, which targets harmful effects caused by UV. Salty locks and sandy toes might be on the priority list this season, but frazzled, split ends are out!

Pick up these and the rest of your hair summer essentials from voduzhair.com.