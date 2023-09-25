Revitalize your skin with Trilogy’s new affordable salon-like treatment
Trilogy’s new Vitamin C Microdermabrasion delivers a salon-like microdermabrasion treatment, with an on-trend blend of five AHAs plus mineral-rich pumice, in one dual-action exfoliating solution. It gives both instant, and long-term brightening results, along with improved texture for a smoother, clearer complexion.
This dual-action microdermabrasion facial combines the power of vitamin C with natural chemical and physical exfoliants to break down dead skin cells, revealing healthier, younger looking skin.
An instant resurfacing treatment, Trilogy Vitamin C Microdermabrasion mirrors the effects of professional microdermabrasion facials but with added antioxidant-rich vitamin C to dramatically improve signs of ageing, sun damage, congested pores and rough texture.
Formulated with powerful natural ingredients like finely milled mineral-rich pumice and a potent blend of 5 different AHAs, it delivers gentle multi-level resurfacing after just one use. Natural oils give Vitamin C Microdermabrasion its vanilla-citrus scent, heightened by mandarin peel oil and orange peel powder.
How to Use
- Apply an even layer to clean, damp skin and gently massage to activate the pumice.
- Leave on for approximately 3 minutes, allowing the AHAs to work, then thoroughly rinse off.
- Use 2-3 times a week for optimum results.
Where to Find
Trilogy Vitamin C Microdermabrasion has an RRP of €27.95 (60ml) and is available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Lloyds Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy or online at www.evergreen.ie and www.downtoearth.ie.