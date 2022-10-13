Review: An Eminence facial completely changed my skin

With the colder months coming in and the glow that summer gives our skin well and truly gone, being treated to a facial at the Wicklow Street Clinic was exactly what my skin was calling out for.

With new skincare brands popping up everyday online and trendy skincare routines being shared on social media, I’ll be the first to admit I use so many products on my skin to try and make it look its best- too many products actually!

So, when I was given the lovely opportunity to head to the Wicklow Street Clinic for an Eminence Personalised Prescription Facial, I was absolutely delighted and super excited to see how much of a difference one facial can do to my skin.

Walking into the Wicklow Street Clinic just off Grafton Street in Dublin, I was greeted by lovely staff and a feeling of calm once I sat in the peaceful waiting room. The room where I got my hour-long facial was dim and had tranquil music playing to add to the element of relaxation that the gorgeous clinic gives.

As this was my first ever facial, I didn't know what to expect, but I was soon at ease once I laid down on the heated bed and my beauty therapist explained all of the steps involved in my facial. She also told me all about the fabulous skin care company, Eminence, and I found out they plant a tree every time one of their retail products are purchased!

We had a chat about what products I use on my face and what kind of skin I have, before the therapeutic treatment that was tailored to what my skin needed started. My face was lathered with gorgeously fragranced Eminence cleansers, peels and masks in fruity, herbal and floral scents that honestly smelled good enough to eat! Some tingled and heated up, making it feel as if my skin was really being treated to a proper deep clean.

I could’ve drifted off when warm towels were placed over my face, and the massage to follow also made me feel like I could have a doze. My face felt really toned after the relaxing massage, and once I looked at myself in the mirror, I realised it looked like it too!

The massage was by far my favourite element of the entire treatment, but I can’t forget to mention the extraction of any blemishes and pimples I had on my face. It really felt like my skin was being rid of any dirt that had built up in my pores.

After looking in the mirror when my facial was over, I genuinely couldn’t believe the results. I was dubious as to whether I’d notice any real change straight away but my face looked super glowy and clean- the cleanest it’s ever looked. I got compliments on my skin from friends hours after my facial and have still been getting comments on how fresh my skin looks days later!

I would highly recommend this Eminence Personalised Prescription facial for anyone that wants to give their skin a boost or a new lease of life, because my skin feels brand new.

This facial can be booked at the Wicklow Street Clinic here, and is currently priced at €110. It would make a great treat for yourself or a lovely present if you want to pamper someone special in your life.