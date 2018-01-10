Revealed: The one mistake that’s making us tired all the damn time

Between busy lifestyles, hectic working schedules and whatever kind of social life we can squeeze in between, getting our recommended amount of shut-eye can sometimes feel like the ultimate struggle.

At this stage we've mastered the art of masking our exhaustion and giving off the impression that we're fully functioning human beings – and while this is definitely not the healthiest routine to fall into, we've managed to make it work (kind of).

However, it might be time to forget everything you thought you knew about a good night's kip, because according to one expert, a consistent wake time is far more important than the amount of time spent in bed.

Speaking to Whimm, Dr Carmel Harrington explained the importance of exposing our brains to bright lights after waking up.

"Most people don't know that the time you get up in the morning affects the time you will be able to fall asleep that night… When we see bright light in the morning our brain switches off the production of melatonin and it is this off-switching that actually sets up our 24-hour body clock," she said.

Not only can getting up at the same time every morning make your sleep more effective, it can also positively affect hunger, motivation and efficiency during the day.

"As our getting up time plays a role in what time we are ready to sleep that night, a regular wake up time is probably more important… For this reason it's recommended that you don't vary your wake-up time by more than an hour."

Consistency is key, ladies.