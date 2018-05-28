SHEmazing!
#Repealed: The most heartwarming reactions to the referendum result

On Friday, we took to the polling stations after months of canvassing, discussing and marching.

The Irish people voted to repeal the 8th amendment to the constitution, in a landslide victory.

It was, of course, an emotional weekend for many – as Ireland moves forward into a brighter and more compassionate future. 

Twitter has been awash with kind words, uplifting messages and stories that would warm even the coldest of hearts.

Here are some of our favourite responses to the decision to repeal the 8th amendment (finally!)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

