Renée Zellweger addresses Bridget Jones fat-shaming criticism

Renée Zellweger has addressed the fat-shaming controversies that have hit the Bridget Jones franchise in recent years.

The Oscar winner is perhaps best known for her role as loveable singleton Bridget Jones in the hit movie franchise, based on the books by Helen Fielding.

Following the release of the series’ fourth and final film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Renée has been reflecting on Bridget Jones’ legacy.

Speaking to The Sun, the 55-year-old was asked for her honest thoughts on her beloved character.

“I love Bridget Jones. I’ve always loved Bridget Jones, and I love her more with every reunion,” she stated, adding: “I never thought there was anything wrong with her.”

Renée then went on to address the fat-shaming that has previously been depicted throughout the franchise, both by Bridget herself and by her fellow characters.

“I’d always thought of it more generally as a representation of how we pick on ourselves about things that are entirely of no consequence — be­cause she’s not an overweight person,” Renée explained.

“And she’s cute and there’s nothing at all wrong with her or her experiences or where she is. It’s just that relatable sort of universal experience of being afraid that you won’t measure up,” she detailed further.

Speaking about the awkward blunders that Bridget often finds herself in, Renée stated: “I think the way she manages it is funny because she’s self-deprecating. In a way, we hear that voice in our own heads, about whatever it might be.”

She continued: “She’s never defeated by it, she’s self-scrutinising and self-deprecating — but she’s laughing.”

Alongside Renée, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy stars Love Actually’s Chiwetel Ejiofor, One Day’s Leo Woodall, and Hugh Grant, who reprises his role as Bridget’s cheating ex Daniel Cleaver.

The film takes place four years after the death of Bridget’s husband Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth), and follows her as she tries to navigate life as a widowed mother.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is in cinemas now.