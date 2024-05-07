ReMember self-care: Buff Day Spa launch three new Exclusive Memberships

Need an excuse to regularly hit the city, or just to detox daily stress? Well The Buff Day Spa has the perfect gift from you to you or from a partner / friend to you – it is literally the gift that keeps on giving!

Consistent self-care matters and, at the launch this week of a new exclusive membership programme at The Buff Day Spa in Dublin 2, founder Eileen Fleming, emphasises the importance of nurturing our well-being through consistent self-care practices. Taking the time to unwind is essential for maintaining our physical, mental, and emotional health.

Unwind membership

Three distinct new memberships offer exceptional value and treatment flexibility for skincare, beauty and massage enthusiasts. Access to a new tranquillity and rejuvenation journey begins with the Unwind membership, costing €79 a month. This deal offers a monthly Buff Express Facial or Back Massage, plus the choice of a Scalp, Hand or Foot massage add-on.

Restore membership

A Restore membership, at €120 per month, includes a Full Body Massage, with Essential Oils or Hot Stone options, each month, or a Customised Facial with a choice of a Scalp, Hand or Foot Massage.

Additional perks with each membership include a free 30-minute treatment during the member’s birthday month, such as a Spa Manicure, Express Pedicure, Back Massage or Indian Head Massage. There’s also a private WhatsApp group for exclusive sales access, product launches, and taster treatments, as well as ten percent discounts on product, gift vouchers and additional treatments.

Elevate membership

The Elevate membership, costing €155 per month, offers specialised Medi-Spa treatments for a serious self-care commitment. On top of the normal membership perks, Elevate members also enjoy an hour-long complimentary treatment during their birthday month, free samples of new beauty and skincare product, extra loyalty points and a taster treatment of new spa therapies.

Monthly membership

The monthly membership allows therapists to work with clients on a bespoke self-care regime that consolidates health and beauty results, Eileen Fleming says “Like any good habit, consistency is key for best results. As well as fantastic savings and bonus treats, a membership of The Buff Day Spa builds a beauty and self-care commitment into our busy lives that pays dividends.”

One of the standout features of the memberships is the dedicated attention each client receives from their personal therapist. No more repeating skin concerns as therapists are able to build a strong relationship and rapport with their clients, ensuring a customised and attentive experience tailored to clients’ needs.

Fleming says “We often hear clients saying they wish that they made self-care a more regular part of their routine. With our memberships, they can easily prioritise their well-being, ensuring they visit us every month without fail”.

Members can relax and unwind before or after treatments, sipping herbal tea in the tranquillity room, or using the sauna before appointments.

The Buff Day Spa is centrally located beside the Gaiety Theatre, off Dublin's bustling Grafton Street, and convenient to extensive parking, the Luas, nearby bus and DART routes. The tranquil escape has an extensive selection of beauty and holistic therapies, including Dermalogica and Image facials and peels, Voya facials and body treatments, and a variety of both therapeutic and soothing massages.

Hi-tech skincare includes Super Skin Rejuvenation, Venus Freeze, Advanced Peels and Eneka Pro Laser Hair Removal. Micro-needling is recommended for non-invasive deep skin renewal, and Mesotherapy and LED Phototherapy are among the day spa’s most popular Medi-Spa treatments. Manicures, pedicures, waxing and spray tans also deliver an immediate feel-good boost.

Pampering spa packages for her, for him, for couples and for groups can be tailored to individual preferences and occasions, including bridal and maternity specialities.

Treatment of the month deals and special offers feature on the website, as well as details on the new membership packages, and the opportunity to save on treatments and spread the cost throughout the year. www.thebuffdayspa.com.

The Buff Day Spa opens six days, from 10.00am to 7.00pm, Monday to Wednesday, with later opening to 9.00pm on Thursday, 8.00pm on Friday, and 6.00pm Saturday closing.