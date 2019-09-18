‘A pity’: A remake of The Princess Bride is simply inconceivable

The Princess Bride has cemented itself as a cult classic. The charming movie is adored by millions and has remained popular since it was first released in 1987.

It is the dream movie. It has the dashing leading man, the headstrong heroine, the goofy supporting cast and the fight for true love.

How could you not love The Princess Bride? We’ll never not fancy Westley (Cary Elwes) despite that awful moustache. Our hearts will always break when Buttercup is trapped with the horrid Prince Humperdinc. And we’ll never not scratch our heads as we try to figure out why Miracle Max (Billy Crystal) looks so familiar.

It’s safe to say we were dismayed to hear of a potential reboot of the classic 80s movie, and we weren’t the only ones.

Once the news broke of The Princess Bride remake, fans were quick to express their outrage online, stressing that the movie is perfect as is.

Cary Elwes (Westley) even chimed in on the debate, echoing the views of his fans.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

He tweeted, ‘There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.’

Why can’t we just leave old movies alone? People fell in love with The Princess Bride because of its charm, cast and character- and that is something you can’t recreate.

You can’t match the magic of the original 1987 movie so why even bother?

As the age old saying goes- don’t fix something that isn’t broken.