Reese Witherspoon unveils release date for Legally Blonde prequel

An estimated release date for Elle has finally been revealed!

In April of last year, Reese Witherspoon – the original star of the 2001 rom-com Legally Blonde – announced that a prequel series to the film was in the works.

The series, titled Elle, will follow a younger Elle Woods as she tries to survive high school, several years before her life-changing experience at Harvard University.

Following an open casting call, Reese then confirmed on February 13 that Lexi Minetree had claimed the role of Elle.

Now, as filming continues on the upcoming Prime Video series, fans have been treated to another first look at Lexi as Elle, as well as a timeframe for the series’ release!

Last night, Reese took to social media with the prequel’s producers to unveil a still of Lexi as the younger Elle, sitting in her high school classroom. As expected, Elle is fully dressed in pink, and also has pink school supplies to match.

“I'm so thrilled to introduce Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. The new star of our TV show ELLE! ” Reese gushed in her caption of the latest set image.

The 49-year-old then went on to tease when fans can expect Elle to arrive on our screens.

“She is stepping into these pink shoes with so much grace, ambition and charm. Elle is coming to Prime Video Summer 2026!” she confirmed.

Following Reese’s latest announcement, many fans of the original Legally Blonde franchise have since been sharing their reactions so far.

“I can't wait to watch it,” one viewer responded.

“I have to wait a year?!” another exclaimed.

“She is absolutely your twin,” a third fan wrote.

In February, Lexi spoke out for the first time about being offered the role of Elle Woods.

“THANK YOU to @reesewitherspoon for handing me down Elle Woods. I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands. P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that,” she penned on Instagram.